¡Gran susto! Christian Holmes se desplomó ante San Francisco y fue descartado por concusión

Scary moment at FedEx. Christian Holmes appeared to just fall down after this play and was flat on his back as trainers rushed out to tend to him. He later walked off on his own and was just carted back to the locker room. The team ruled him out with a concussion. pic.twitter.com/fzzQElAgmm

— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 31, 2023