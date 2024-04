Pato O'Ward se queda con la victoria en St. Petersburgo tras descalificación de pilotos

NEWS: #INDYCAR officials announce penalties for Team Penske, including disqualifications for the Nos. 2 and 3 entries, and a 10-point deduction for the No. 12, for violating Push-to-Pass parameters at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

The disqualification of the No. 2… pic.twitter.com/5A7l1Lk4HA

— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) April 24, 2024