NFL: ¿Qué jugadores optaron por no jugar temporada 2020?
Damien Williams anota un touchdown en el Super Bowl | AP
66 jugadores de la NFL decidieron darse de baja en esta campaña por la pandemia del Covid-19
2020-08-06 | REDACCIÓN RÉCORD
Un total de 66 jugadores de diferentes equipos de la NFL optaron por no jugar la temporada 2020 debido a la pandemia del Coronavirus.

Este jueves fue la fecha límite para que los jugadores decidieran si jugaban o no la campaña que comienza el jueves 10 de septiembre.

Los New England Patriots fueron el equipo más afectado con ocho bajas en total, siendo Dont'a Hightower la pérdida más significativa.

Dont'a Hightower realiza una tacleada sobre Lamar Jackson

Los Cleveland Browns le siguen a los Pats con cinco ausencias.

Sólo tres equipos de toda la NFL no registraron ninguna baja: los Steelers, Falcons, Chargers.

Los jugadores que optaron por no jugar por temas médicos recibirán un pago de 350 mil dólares por la temporada, mientras que los que se dieron de baja voluntariamente sólo tendrán un sueldo de 150 mil dólares.

BAJAS VOLUNTARIAS
Baltimore Ravens: KR De'Anthony Thomas, OL Andre Smith

Buffalo Bills: DT Star Lotulelei, CB E.J. Gaines

Dallas Cowboys: CB Maurice Canady, WR Stephen Guidry

Green Bay Packers: WR Devin Funchess

Houston Texans: DT Eddie Vanderdoes

Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE Lerentee McCray, CB Rashaan Melvin

Kansas City Chiefs: OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Miami Dolphins: WR Allen Hurns, WR Albert Wilson

New England Patriots: LB Dont'a Hightower, FB Dan Vitale, RB Brandon Bolden, OL Najee Toran, WR Marqise Lee

Philadelphia Eagles: WR Marquise Goodwin

San Francisco 49ers: WR Travis Benjamin

Seattle Seahawks: OL Chance Warmack

Tennessee Titans: OL Anthony McKinney

BAJAS POR RIESGO
Arizona Cardinals: OL Marcus Gilbert

Carolina Panthers: LB Christian Miller

Cleveland Browns: OL Colby Gossett

Los Angeles Rams: OT Chandler Brewer

Minnesota Vikings: DT Michael Pierce

New England Patriots: OL Marcus Cannon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OT Brad Seaton

Washington Football Team: DE Caleb Brantley

BAJAS SIN ESPECIFICAR

Carolina Panthers: LB Jordan Mack

Chicago Bears: DT Eddie Goldman, S Jordan Lucas

Cincinnati Bengals: DT Josh Tupou, OT Isaiah Prince

Cleveland Browns: G Drew Forbes, T Drake Dorbeck, DT Andrew Billings, G Malcolm Pridgeon

Dallas Cowboys: FB Jamize Olawale

Denver Broncos: DT Kyle Peko, RT Ja'Wuan James

Detroit Lions: DT John Atkins, WR Geronimo Allison, C Russell Bodine

Indianapolis Colts: LB Skai Moore, DB Rolan Milligan, DB Marvell Tell

Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Al Woods

Kansas City Chiefs: RB Damien Williams, OT Lucas Niang

Las Vegas Raiders: DB D.J. Killings, DE Jeremiah Valoaga, LB Ukeme Eligwe

New England Patriots: S Patrick Chung, TE Matt LaCosse

New Orleans Saints: TE Jason Vander Laan, TE Cole Wick

New York Giants: OL Nate Solder, WR Da'Mari Scott, CB Sam Beal

New York Jets: OL Leo Koloamatangi, LB C.J. Mosley, WR Josh Doctson

San Francisco 49ers: OL Shon Coleman

