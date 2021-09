Selección Mexicana: Santiago Muñoz no descarta jugar para Estados Unidos

Exclusive interview w/ Newcastle’s Santiago Muñoz drops today on #FutbolAmericas ..

A really impressive kid.

Asked him if it was a difficult decision on choosing Mexico over #USMNT, he said the following.

“I’m not married to Mexico. Door is still open.” #ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/IQ4pL94jEg

— herculez gomez (@herculezg) September 2, 2021