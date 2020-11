Selección Mexicana: Corea del Sur, con cuatro positivos por coronavirus previo a juego vs Tri

Kwon Chang-hoon, Hwang In-beom, Lee Dong-jun, Cho Hyeon-woo and one team staffer have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Korean camp. The rest of the squad will retake the test in an hour, and the decision on whether or not to cancel the Mexico friendly will be made afterwards.

— Steve Han • 한만성 (@realstevescores) November 13, 2020