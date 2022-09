Julián Araujo: Barcelona mantiene interés para fichar al mexicano en 2023

Barcelona wanted to sign Julián Araujo as he's highly rated, impressive talent - one for the future. There was no agreement with LA Galaxy but Barça will monitor Araujo also in the next months. #FCB

There are also more important European clubs following Julián. pic.twitter.com/2KU4k2ATsc

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2022