Real Madrid: Casemiro hablará con Ancelotti sobre la oferta del Manchester United

Casemiro will have a conversation with Carlo Ancelotti in the next hours to discuss his future, as Manchester United contract proposal received yesterday is tempting him. #MUFC

Man Utd received zero new signals on Frenkie de Jong side in the last month, nothing changed. pic.twitter.com/wp2rqcAISk

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2022