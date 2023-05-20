Premier League: Todos los Campeones de la Liga inglesa
Manchester City es el nuevo Campeón de la Premier League. Con este título ya suma su tercero al hilo y se acerca al top 3 de equipos más ganadores del torneo inglés. Este además el sexto título de los últimos 10 torneos.
A pesar de tener ya 10 años sin logar ganar un campeonato, el Manchester United sigue siendo el más ganador de la Premier League con 20 títulos, seguido por el Liverpool con 19 y el Arsenal con 13.
A lo largo de la historia 24 equipos han logrado levantar el título de Liga, 19 de ellos lo han logrado hacer en más de una ocasión. Lo sorpresivo es que hay campeones que hoy en día no están ni siquiera en la segunda división.
En el presente siglo sólo un equipo que nunca había logrado ganar se ha coronado y fue el sorpresivo Leicester en la temporada 2015-16. Previo a los lobos, hay que remontarse hasta la temporada 1978-79 con el Nottingham Forest.
TODOS LOS CAMPEONES DE LA PREMIER LEAGUE
|22/23 Manchester City
21/22 Manchester City
20/21 Manchester City
19/20 Liverpool FC
18/19 Manchester City
17/18 Manchester City
16/17 Chelsea FC
15/16 Leicester City
14/15 Chelsea FC
13/14 Manchester City
12/13 Manchester United
11/12 Manchester City
10/11 Manchester United
09/10 Chelsea FC
08/09 Manchester United
07/08 Manchester United
06/07 Manchester United
05/06 Chelsea FC
04/05 Chelsea FC
03/04 Arsenal FC
02/03 Manchester United
01/02 Arsenal FC
00/01 Manchester United
99/00 Manchester United
98/99 Manchester United
97/98 Arsenal FC
96/97 Manchester United
95/96 Manchester United
94/95 Blackburn Rovers
93/94 Manchester United
92/93 Manchester United
91/92 Leeds United
90/91 Arsenal FC
89/90 Liverpool FC
88/89 Arsenal FC
87/88 Liverpool FC
86/87 Everton FC
85/86 Liverpool FC
84/85 Everton FC
83/84 Liverpool FC
82/83 Liverpool FC
81/82 Liverpool FC
80/81 Aston Villa
79/80 Liverpool FC
78/79 Liverpool FC
77/78 Nottingham Forest
76/77 Liverpool FC
75/76 Liverpool FC
74/75 Derby County
73/74 Leeds United
72/73 Liverpool FC
71/72 Derby County
70/71 Arsenal FC
69/70 Everton FC
68/69 Leeds United
67/68 Manchester City
66/67 Manchester United
65/66 Liverpool FC
64/65 Manchester United
63/64 Liverpool FC
62/63 Everton FC
61/62 Ipswich Town
60/61 Tottenham Hotspur
59/60 Burnley FC
58/59 Wolverhampton Wanderers
57/58 Wolverhampton Wanderers
56/57 Manchester United
55/56 Manchester United
54/55 Chelsea FC
53/54 Wolverhampton Wanderers
52/53 Arsenal FC
51/52 Manchester United
50/51 Tottenham Hotspur
49/50 FC Portsmouth
48/49 FC Portsmouth
47/48 Arsenal FC
46/47 Liverpool FC
38/39 Everton FC
37/38 Arsenal FC
36/37 Manchester City
35/36 Sunderland AFC
34/35 Arsenal FC
33/34 Arsenal FC
32/33 Arsenal FC
31/32 Everton FC
30/31 Arsenal FC
1929/30 Sheffield Wednesday
1928/29 Sheffield Wednesday
1927/28 Everton FC
1926/27 Newcastle United
1925/26 Huddersfield Town
1924/25 Huddersfield Town
1923/24 Huddersfield Town
1922/23 Liverpool FC
1921/22 Liverpool FC
1920/21 Burnley FC
1919/20 West Bromwich Albion
1914/15 Everton FC
1913/14 Blackburn Rovers
1912/13 Sunderland AFC
1911/12 Blackburn Rovers
1910/11 Manchester United
1909/10 Aston Villa
1908/09 Newcastle United
1907/08 Manchester United
1906/07 Newcastle United
1905/06 Liverpool FC
1904/05 Newcastle United
1903/04 Sheffield Wednesday
1902/03 Sheffield Wednesday
1901/02 Sunderland AFC
1900/01 Liverpool FC
1899/00 Aston Villa
1898/99 Aston Villa
1897/98 Sheffield United
1896/97 Aston Villa
1895/96 Aston Villa
1894/95 Sunderland AFC
1893/94 Aston Villa
1892/93 Sunderland AFC
1891/92 Sunderland AFC
1890/91 Everton FC
1889/90 Preston North End
1888/89 Preston North End
TAMBIÉN TE PUEDE INTERESAR: MANCHESTER UNITED VENCIÓ AL BOURNEMOUTH Y SE MANTIENE EN PUESTOS DE CHAMPIONS