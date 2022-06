Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, dispuesto a bajarse el sueldo para seguir como rossonero

Zlatan Ibrahimović will meet with AC Milan board in the coming days. His recovery will take 7-8 months after knee surgery, so Zlatan would be open to accept a lower salary - to be discussed soon. #ACMilan

Divock Origi deal will be signed and announced in the next days. pic.twitter.com/ZFowQ940sD

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2022