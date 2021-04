Liverpool: Afición rechaza disculpas y pide cambios tras polémica por Superliga

FSA STATEMENT

72 hours of white hot anger has killed domestic involvement in the ESL but that doesn’t mean fans can take their foot off the accelerator. A return to the status quo is unacceptable and will only allow unscrupulous owners to regroup.

