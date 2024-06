Kevin De Bruyne no descarta ir a jugar a Arabia Saudita: "Hay que estar abierto a todo"

Kevin de Bruyne: “Saudi? At my age you have to be open to everything”.

“You're talking about incredible amounts of money in the last stage of my career, you have to think about that”.

“For my wife, an exotic adventure is okay. I have to think about my future”, told @HLN_BE. pic.twitter.com/JvMxQoV5YH

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2024