Erling Haaland: Sébastien Haller, posible remplazo del noruego en el Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have submitted an official bid for Sebastien Haller. €33m guaranteed fee plus add-ons as @MikeVerweij has reported. #transfers

Club sources confirm the intention to push in negotiations with Ajax, while there’s no issue on player side about personal terms. pic.twitter.com/zA4IuQFCRX

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2022