Douglas Costa será compañero de Chicharito en el Galaxy

Douglas Costa’s set to join Los Angeles Galaxy. Agreement reached on six month loan - plus two year contract set to be signed, done deal. #LAGalaxy

Douglas’ planning to arrive in Los Angeles on Sunday. Flamengo approached him but he’s joining Galaxy - decision made. #MLS pic.twitter.com/Fl1Fp3QmDf

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 3, 2022