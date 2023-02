Champions League: El Real Madrid goleó al Liverpool en Octavos de Final

Here are all of the 5 goals scored by Real Madrid:

1-Vinicius goal & Benzema assist

2-Vincius goal

3-Militao goal & Modric assist

4-Benzema goal & Rodrygo assist

5-Benzema goal & Vinicius assistpic.twitter.com/U4kxcDrcrL

— Omar Aref (@LosB1ancos_) February 21, 2023