Cabecita Rodríguez fue anunciado oficialmente como jugador del Al Nassr

AlNassr has officially signed with the Uruguay National team star Jonathan Rodríguez

Coming from @CruzAzul

Jonathan Rodríguez will arrive in Riyadh today, to do his medical tests before joining the team.

We wish him success with @AlNassrFC

#JonathanIsYellow pic.twitter.com/OdNbDcpOK3

— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 11, 2022