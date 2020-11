Anele Ngcongca, Mundialista en 2010 con Sudáfrica, falleció en un accidente automovilístico

The President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, the Board of Directors, Technical Team, Players, Management, Staff, Supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns FC & the entire Masandawana Family express their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Anele Ngcongca who passed away today. pic.twitter.com/aOI2s4giIg

— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 23, 2020