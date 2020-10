F1: Gran Premio de Vietnam, cancelado por Covid-19

CANCELLATION OF THE 2020 FORMULA 1 VIETNAM GRAND PRIX

This has been an extremely difficult but necessary decision to reach in view of the continued uncertainty caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

