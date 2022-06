Xbox: Persona 3, 4 y 5 llegarán traducidos al español a Game Pass

You never saw it coming!

Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC!

Persona 5 Royal releases October 21, 2021! #P25th pic.twitter.com/XMHsX26yrG

— Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) June 12, 2022