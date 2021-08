Nintendo Indie World: Anunció la llegada de 19 juegos nuevos de estudios independientes

Journey through a society on the brink of collapse and adventure into the unknown when Eastward from @pixpilgames and @ChucklefishLTD launches for #NintendoSwitch on Sept. 16! #IndieWorld

Pre-order later today: https://t.co/YwUM9QpTNO pic.twitter.com/1HDQ8fYRTn

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 11, 2021