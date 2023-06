Miyu Kato y Aldila Sutjiadi fueron descalificadas de Roland Garros por golpear a una recogepelotas

Miyu Kato & Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified from their Roland Garros doubles match

Kato hit a ball boy in the chest, but wasn’t hitting the ball in anger. The ball boy was crying

They were initially only given a warning, but were eventually defaultedpic.twitter.com/zymNJDKvo8

