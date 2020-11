Elecciones Estados Unidos: Deportistas celebran victoria de Joe Biden

Congratulations to the new U.S. President & VP, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris!

My hope is that this administration becomes a unifying force for all Americans. Our nation is so very fractured.

Let us all unite behind them to find common ground, for the sake of our country. pic.twitter.com/rgOoX0Wtg0

— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) November 7, 2020