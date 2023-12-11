‘Oppenheimer’ y ‘Barbie’ se pelean los Globo de Oro; conoce las listas de nominaciones

Las dos películas rompieron taquilla en sus respectivos estrenos.
Las dos películas rompieron taquilla en sus respectivos estrenos. | FB: @UniversalPictures FB: @WarnerBrosPicturesMexico
Será hasta el próximo 7 de enero que conoceremos a los ganadores de la estatuilla dorada
2023-12-11 | Jorge Reyes
jreyes
Como ya es costumbre cada año, la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood dio a conocer los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024.

Para esta edición, que se llevará acabo el próximo 7 de enero en Beverly Hills, las películas ‘Oppenheimer’ y Barbie son de las favoritas para llevarse más premios.

La ceremonia no sólo reconoce el trabajo de la pantalla grande, también se enfoca en las series televisivas. Y al igual que el mismo año, la producción de HBO, ‘Succession’ podría llevarse la mayoría de las estatuillas.

Así que ve armando tu quiniela y elige a tus favoritos dentro las siguientes categorías.

Mejor Película - Drama

  • 'Oppenheimer' (Universal Pictures)
  • 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
  • 'Maestro' (Netflix)
  • 'Past Lives' (A24)
  • 'The Zone of Interest' (A24)
  • 'Anatomy of a Fall' (Neon)

La película de Martin Scorsese también es una carta fuerte en los Globos de Oro.

Mejor Película - Musical o Comedia

  • 'Barbie' (Warner Bros)
  • 'Poor Things' (Searchlight Pictures)
  • 'American Fiction' (MGM)
  • 'The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
  • 'May Dec' (Netflix)
  • 'Air' (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mejor director - Película

  • Bradley Cooper — 'Maestro'
  • Greta Gerwig — 'Barbie'
  • Yorgos Lanthimos — 'Poor Things'
  • Christopher Nolan — 'Oppenheimer'
  • Martin Scorsese — 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
  • Celine Song — 'Past Lives'

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una película dramática

  • Bradley Cooper — 'Maestro'
  • Cillian Murphy — 'Oppenheimer'
  • Leonardo DiCaprio — 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
  • Colman Domingo — 'Rustin'
  • Andrew Scott — 'All of Us Strangers'
  • Barry Keoghan — 'Saltburn'

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una película: comedia o musical

  • Nicolas Cage — 'Dream Scenario'
  • Timothée Chalamet — 'Wonka'
  • Matt Damon — 'Air'
  • Paul Giamatti — 'The Holdovers'
  • Joaquin Phoenix — 'Beau Is Afraid'
  • Jeffrey Wright — 'American Fiction'

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película dramática

  • Lily Gladstone - 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
  • Carey Mulligan – 'Maestro'
  • Sandra Hüller – 'Anatomy of a Fall'
  • Annette Bening - 'Nyad'
  • Greta Lee — 'Past Lives'
  • Cailee Spaeny — 'Priscilla'

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una película: comedia o musical

  • Fantasia Barrino – 'The Color Purple' (Warner Bros.)
  • Jennifer Lawrence – 'No Hard Feelings' (Sony Pictures)
  • Natalie Portman – 'May December' (Netflix)
  • Alma Pöysti – 'Fallen Leaves' (B Plan Distribution, Pandora Film)
  • Margot Robbie – 'Barbie' (Warner Bros.)
  • Emma Stone – 'Poor Things' (Searchlight Pictures)

La película de 'Barbie' busca ser la Mejor Película de Comedia.

Mejor interpretación de un actor en un papel secundario en una película

  • Willem Dafoe — 'Poor Things'
  • Robert DeNiro — 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
  • Robert Downey Jr. — 'Oppenheimer'
  • Ryan Gosling — 'Barbie'
  • Charles Melton — 'May December'
  • Mark Ruffalo — 'Poor Things'

Mejor guión - Película

  • 'Barbie' — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
  • 'Poor Things' — Tony McNamara
  • 'Oppenheimer' — Christopher Nolan
  • 'Killers of the Flower Moon' — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
  • 'Past Lives' — Celine Song
  • 'Anatomy of a Fall' — Justine Triet, Arthur Harar

Mejor banda sonora original - Película

  • Ludwig Göransson — 'Oppenheimer' (Universal Pictures)
  • Jerskin Fendrix — 'Poor Things' (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Robbie Robertson — 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
  • Mica Levi — 'The Zone of Interest' (A24)
  • Daniel Pemberton — 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (Sony Pictures)
  • Joe Hisaishi — 'The Boy and the Heron' (GKids)

'Poor Things' lucha por ser la Mejor Banda Sonora Original

Mejor canción original - Película

  • 'Barbie' — 'What Was I Made For?' by Billie Eilish and Finneas
  • 'Barbie” — 'Dance the Night' by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
  • 'She Came to Me' — 'Addicted to Romance' by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
  • 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' — 'Peaches' by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
  • 'Barbie' — 'I’m Just Ken' by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
  • 'Rustin — 'Road to Freedom' by Lenny Kravitz

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

  • 'Anatomy of a Fall' (Francia)
  • 'Io Capitano' (Italia)
  • 'Past Lives' (Estados Unidos)
  • 'Society of the Snow' (España)
  • 'The Zone of Interest' (Reino Unido

Mejor largometraje de animación

  • 'The Boy and the Heron'
  • 'Elemental'
  • 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
  • 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'
  • 'Suzume'
  • 'Wish'

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla en películas

  • 'Barbie' (Warner Bros.)
  • 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (Disney)
  • 'John Wick: Chapter 4' (Lionsgate Films)
  • 'Mission: Impossible. Dead Reckoning Part One' (Paramount Pictures)
  • 'Oppenheimer' (Universal Pictures)
  • 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (Sony Pictures)
  • 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (Universal Pictures)
  • 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' (AMC Theatres)

La canción de 'Peaches' quiere llevarse un premio como Mejor Canción

Mejor serie de televisión - Drama

  • Succession (HBO/Max)
  • 'The Crown' (Netflix)
  • 'The Diplomat' (Netflix)
  • 'The Last of Us' (HBO/Max)
  • '1923' (Paramount+)
  • 'The Morning Show' (Apple TV+)

Mejor serie de televisión: comedia o musical

  • 'The Bear' (FX)
  • 'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV+)
  • 'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)
  • 'Jury Duty' (Amazon Freevee)
  • 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)
  • 'Barry' (HBO)

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie de televisión - Drama

  • Pedro Pascal — 'The Last of Us' (HBO)
  • Kieran Culkin — 'Succession' (HBO)
  • Jeremy Strong — 'Succession' (HBO)
  • Brian Cox — 'Succession' (HBO)
  • Gary Oldman — 'Slow Horses' (Apple TV+)
  • Dominic West — 'The Crown' (Netflix)

El conflicto familiar llegó a su fin, pero desea ser la Mejor Serie Drama.

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie de televisión: comedia o musical

  • Bill Hader — 'Barry'
  • Steve Martin — 'Only Murders in the Building'
  • Martin Short — 'Only Murders in the Building'
  • Jason Segel — 'Shrinking'
  • Jason Sudeikis — 'Ted Lasso'
  • Jeremy Allen White — 'The Bear'

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión - Drama

  • Helen Mirren — '1923'
  • Bella Ramsey — 'The Last of Us'
  • Keri Russell — 'The Diplomat'
  • Sarah Snook — 'Succession'
  • Imelda Staunton — 'The Crown'
  • Emma Stone — 'The Curse'

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión: comedia o musical

  • Ayo Edebiri — 'The Bear' (Hulu)
  • Natasha Lyonne — 'Poker Face' (Peacock)
  • Quinta Brunson — 'Abbott Elementary' (ABC)
  • Rachel Brosnahan — 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Selena Gomez — 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)
  • Elle Fanning – 'The Great' (Hulu)

Mejor miniserie o película realizada para televisión

  • 'Beef' (Netflix)
  • 'Lessons in Chemistry' (Apple TV+)
  • 'Daisy Jones & the Six' (Amazon Prime Video)
  • 'All the Light We Cannot See' (Netflix)
  • 'Fellow Travelers' (Showtime)
  • 'Fargo' (FX)

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Riley Keough — 'Daisy Jones & the Six'
  • Brie Larson — 'Lessons in Chemistry'
  • Elizabeth Olsen — 'Love and Death'
  • Juno Temple — 'Fargo'
  • Rachel Weisz — 'Dead Ringers'
  • Ali Wong — 'Beef'

Mejor interpretación de un actor de reparto en una serie

  • Billy Crudup — 'The Morning Show'
  • Matthew Macfadyen — 'Succession'
  • James Marsden — 'Jury Duty'
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach — 'The Bear'
  • Alan Ruck — 'Succession'
  • Alexander Skarsgård — 'Succession'

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie

  • Elizabeth Debicki – 'The Crown'
  • Abby Elliott – 'The Bear'
  • Christina Ricci – 'Yellowjackets'
  • J. Smith-Cameron – 'Succession'
  • Meryl Streep – 'Only Murders in the Building'
  • Hannah Waddingham – 'Ted Lasso'

Mejor interpretación de una actriz de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

  • Harriet Sloane — 'Lessons in Chemistry'
  • Patti Yasutake — 'Beef'
  • Suki Waterhouse — 'Daisy Jones & the Six'
  • Chloe Bailey — 'Swarm'
  • Allison Williams — 'Fellow Travelers'
  • Carla Gugino — 'Fall of the House of Usher'

Mejor actuación de un actor, miniserie, serie de antología o película realizada para televisión

  • Matt Bomer – 'Compañeros de viaje'
  • Sam Claflin – 'Daisy Jones & the Six'
  • Jon Hamm – 'Fargo'
  • Woody Harrelson – 'Plomeros de la Casa Blanca'
  • David Oyelowo – 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'
  • Steven Yeun – 'Beef'

Bella Ramsey compite en Mejor Interpretación Actriz en Serie de Televisión.

Mejor comediante de stand-up de televisión

  • Ricky Gervais — 'Ricky Gervais: Armageddon'
  • Trevor Noah — 'Trevor Noah: Where Was I'
  • Chris Rock — 'Chris Rock: Selective Outrage'
  • Amy Schumer — 'Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact'
  • Sarah Silverman — 'Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love'
  • Wanda Sykes — 'Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer'

Miniserie o película hecha para televisión

  • 'All the LIght We Cannot See' (Netflix)
  • 'Beef' (Netflix)
  • 'Daisy Jones & the Six' (Amazon)

