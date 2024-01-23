Oficial: Nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024; lista completa de películas y actores

Nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024; lista completa de candidatos a la estatuilla
Estatuilla de los premios Oscars en alfombra roja | AP
Se dieron a conocer a los candidatos a llevarse el galardón a lo mejor de la pantalla grande
2024-01-23 | KARLA UZETA
drivera
Es oficial, conoce la lista COMPLETA de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024.

La emoción por la entrega de los Oscars ya comienza a sentirse después de que este martes se dieran a conocer los nominados para la edición 2024.

Oppenheimer y Barbie destacan por sus nominaciones en varias categorías, por lo que se espera se lleven varios galardones.

Te dejamos todos los nominados para la entrega de los premios Oscars 2024:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

American Fiction 
Anatomy of a fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of flower moon 
Maestro 
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The zone of interest 

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN 

Anatomy of a fall
Killers of flower moon 
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The zone of interest 

MEJOR ACTRIZ 

Annette Bening
Lily Gladstone 
Sandra Hüller 
Carey Mulligan
Emma Stone 

MEJOR ACTOR

Bradley Cooper
Colman Domingo
Paul Giamatti
Cillian Murphy
Jeffrey Wright

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sterling Brown 
Robert De Niro 
Robert Downey Jr.
Ryan Gosling
Mark Ruffalo

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Amily Blunt
Danielle Brooks
America Ferrera
Jodie Foster
Da'vine Joy Randolph

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL 

Anatomy of a fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May december
Past Lives

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

American Fiction 
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The sone of interest

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Io capitano
Perfect days
Society off the snow
The teachers Lounge
The zone on interest 

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL

Bobi Wine: The people's president
The eternal memory
Four Daughters
To kill a tiger
20 days in Maripoul 

Promocional rumbo a los premios Oscars

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

The boy an the heron 
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams 
Spider-Man: Accross the spider-verse

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE FICCIÓN / ACCIÓN REAL

The After 
Invincible 
Knight of fortune
Red, white and blue
The Wonderful Story on henry Sugar

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE FICCIÓN / ANIMACIÓN

Letter to a pig
Ninety-five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachderme
War is Overi inspired by the music of Jonh & Yoko 

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

The abcs of book banning
The barber of little rock
Island in between
The last reapir shop
Nai Nai & wai Po 

MEJOR MONTAJE

Anatomy of a fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower moon
Oppenheimer
Poor things 

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

El Conde
Killers of the Flower moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor thngs

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Babie
Killers of the Flower moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Barbie
Killers of the Flower moon
Napoleon 
Oppenheimer
Poor Things 

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Golda
Maestro 
Oppenheimer 
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

MEJOR MÚSICA

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and The dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

MEJOR SONIDO

The Creator 
Maestro
Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning part on 
Oppenheimer
The sone of interest 

MEJOR CANCIÓN

The fire inside
I'm just Ken
It never went away
Wahzazhe
What was I made for

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

The Creator
Godzilla minus one
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning part on 
Napoleon

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Barbie
Killers of the Flower moon
Napoleon 
Oppenheimer
Poor things

Estatuillas listas para la ceremonia de promoción

