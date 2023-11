Will Smith niega encuentro íntimo con el actor Duane Martin

Will Smith will WISH this interview NEVER happened! This is one of the closest people to Will aside from Jada to sit down and tell all about him. From meeting Jada, Tupac, Will’s sexuality and manhood size, he KNOWS and TELLS it ALL@bopulent

You can watch this FULL interview… pic.twitter.com/uSjwqB2j8V

— Tasha K | UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) November 14, 2023